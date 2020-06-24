SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Oklahoma State Point Guard Cade Cunningham Feels Responsibility to Speak Out on Social Injustice

Jason Jordan

From Michael Jordan to Tom Brady, athletes on all levels have been intentional about making their voices heard in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd; Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham’s reason for speaking out against social injustice was just as simple: “I want things to change.”  

“I just feel like we all have to do our part,” Cunningham said. “It’s gonna take everyone. One of the responsibilities that comes with having a platform and a voice is to speak out. I understand that, and I want to do it.”

RELATED: Cade Cunningham Happy to Stay Put at OSU

Floyd, a Black man, died on May 25 after being pinned beneath police officers, one of whom kneeled on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, as he was detained. Floyd repeatedly told the officers that he couldn’t breathe. The officer who kneeled, Derek Chauvin, was later fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; the other three officers—Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao—were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Cunningham has been a household name for at least the past two years; he was named to the SI All-American first team this past season after leading Montverde (Fla.) Academy to a perfect 25-0 record, he’s the top prospect on the Sports Illustrated NBA Draft big board for 2021 and is subsequently the favorite the shake NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s hand first next June.

RELATED: Pitt coach Jeff Capel 'Passionate' about change to social injustice

Despite his status, Cunningham said he’s experienced negative interactions with police officers.

Still, he remains optimistic about the prospects for change.

“I definitely think we’ve been making a super strong push right now,” Cunningham said. “I feel like if we let our foot off the gas, I feel like that would be hurting us. We may never get this close to make a change again. Using my platform, I want to try and make my voice be heard and speak on the problems that are going on today.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cade Cunningham ‘Happy’ With Decision to Stay at Oklahoma State

Cunningham is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Jason Jordan

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora on CFB Recruiting Conversations Changing

SI All-American TV is back with former NFL and collegiate head coach Jim Mora, here to expand the college football recruiting conversation amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

John Garcia, Jr.

Caleb Williams Blog: Preparing for Elite 11 Finals, Fireworks to Come

The top QB in the land is preparing for the most prestigious quarterback event on the calendar, the Elite 11 Finals. Caleb Williams blogs about the build up and shares a sample of his prep work with SI All-American.

Caleb Williams

Cade Cunningham Staying Put at Oklahoma State Means a Similar Scenario for Him Next March

Cunningham was named to the SI All-American first team this past season.

Jason Jordan

The Skyy Clark Blog: Being a Freedom Fighter, Coaches Calling Directly, Tupac the GOAT and more

Clark blogs about fighting injustice, recruiting and more.

Skyy Clark

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora Says College Football Coaches 'Have to Be Vulnerable'

As examples of social unrest continue across college campuses nationwide, college football coaches have to be a part of the change. Jim Mora calls for listening and vulnerability from that group in the latest edition of SI All-American TV.

John Garcia, Jr.

The Jaden Bradley Blog: Speaking Out Against Social Injustice, New School and More

Bradley blogs about special injustice, transferring to IMG Academy and more.

Jaden Bradley

Caleb Williams Blogs About Perspective, Protesting and Power

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams looks back on a week of family, empowerment and more in the latest installment of 'All on the Line.'

Caleb Williams

by

NavyDog

Elite 2022 Prospects Excited to Talk to Coaches Directly Now Per NCAA Rules

College coaches can contact prospects on June 15 after their sophomore year.

Jason Jordan

Video: Elite OL JC Latham Details Friday Alabama Commitment

One of the top uncommitted prospects in America regardless of position, JC Latham came off the board Friday for Alabama. The offensive tackle talent details the decision, connections between UA and IMG Academy and much more.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

Bostonfan1967