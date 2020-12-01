SI All-American Candidate Caleb Houstan Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: SG Caleb Houstan

Projected Position: SG

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-8, 205 pounds

School: Montverde (Fla.) Academy

Committed to: Michigan

Frame: Lean build, with plenty of room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Quality athlete with a calculated approach to how he displays his physical attributes. Houstan has great length and deceptive strength, which allows him to finish at a high percentage in the lane. It also makes him a capable defender.

Instincts: Houstan has a high basketball IQ and anticipates extremely well on both ends of the floor. He’s able to exploit matchups because of his length and his shooting ability makes him a threat from NBA range anywhere on the floor. Houstan's simple movements allow him to make a major impact, like the way he utilizes shot-fakes effectively.

Polish: Houstan is always even-keeled and well aware of what he’s trying to accomplish in every movement, especially on the offensive end. Houstan moves well without the ball and scores efficiently on all three levels.

Bottom Line: Houstan is an elite shooter with great size and awareness on both ends of the floor. His three-level scoring ability and calculated approach will make him an instant impact player at Michigan and keep him moving in an upward trajectory beyond.