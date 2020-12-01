SI All-American Candidate Daimion Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: C Daimion Collins

Projected Position: C

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-9, 210 pounds

School: Atlanta (Texas)

Committed to: Kentucky

Frame: Lean, slim build with plenty of room to add more bulk and muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Collins is an elite athlete with great agility and explosion. He's quick off his feet around the basket, using that attribute to create position and beat opposing bigs to areas in the paint. Collins runs the floor extremely well and is strong for his size, allowing him to finish plays through contact.

Instincts: Collins has great timing as a shot-blocker and rim-protector. He’s very patient and stays in position to make plays on both ends. His skill set is constantly developing, but he’s versatile and recognizes matchup advantages that he’s able to exploit.

Polish: Collins accepts his role on both ends and stays within the confines of what he does best. His length allows him to efficiently defend on the wing. Collins has great feel in the paint and he’s an outstanding finisher.

Bottom Line: Collins thrives as a bouncy shot-blocker and high-energy big whose impact is felt through his high-octane motor. As his offensive game continues to grow, Collins could make a major leap in his class. He projects as an instant-impact player for Kentucky.