SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI All-American Candidate Daimion Collins Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: C Daimion Collins
Projected Position: C
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-9, 210 pounds
School: Atlanta (Texas)
Committed to: Kentucky

Frame: Lean, slim build with plenty of room to add more bulk and muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Collins is an elite athlete with great agility and explosion. He's quick off his feet around the basket, using that attribute to create position and beat opposing bigs to areas in the paint. Collins runs the floor extremely well and is strong for his size, allowing him to finish plays through contact.

Instincts: Collins has great timing as a shot-blocker and rim-protector. He’s very patient and stays in position to make plays on both ends. His skill set is constantly developing, but he’s versatile and recognizes matchup advantages that he’s able to exploit. 

Polish: Collins accepts his role on both ends and stays within the confines of what he does best. His length allows him to efficiently defend on the wing. Collins has great feel in the paint and he’s an outstanding finisher. 

Bottom Line: Collins thrives as a bouncy shot-blocker and high-energy big whose impact is felt through his high-octane motor. As his offensive game continues to grow, Collins could make a major leap in his class. He projects as an instant-impact player for Kentucky.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Chet Holmgren Highlights and Evaluation

Chet Holmgren is a power forward and center prospect from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minn. Holmgren is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Paolo Banchero Highlights and Evaluation

Paolo Banchero is a center prospect from O'Dea High School in Seattle, Wash. Banchero is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaden Hardy Highlights and Evaluation

Jaden Hardy is a shooting guard prospect from Coronado High School in Henderson, NV. Hardy is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Michael Foster Highlights and Evaluation

Michael Foster is a power forward prospect from Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz. Foster is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Patrick Baldwin Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is a forward prospect from Hamilton High School in Sussex, Wis. Baldwin is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabari Smith Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Jabari Smith is a power forward prospect from Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone, Ga. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

SI All-American Candidate Kennedy Chandler Highlights and Evaluation

Kennedy Chandler is a point guard prospect from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kan. Chandler is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moussa Diabate Highlights and Evaluation

Moussa Diabate is a power forward prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Diabate is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Nathan Bittle Highlights and Evaluation

Nathan Bittle is a center prospect from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. Bittle is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American