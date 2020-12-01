SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Isael Silva Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: PG Isael Silva
Projected Position: Point Guard
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 170 pounds
School: Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep 
Committed to: Stanford

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Silva has great quickness on the first step which enables him to get by his defender. His change of speed and quickness bursts are what allow him to maneuver around the floor and keep the defense off balance. 

Instincts: Silva has a high basketball IQ and is very intentional about his movements as a floor general. He has elite vision and delivers passes to his teammates in the areas where they can be most effective given the situation. Silva is a marksman of a shooter from the perimeter and chooses his spots well offensively. 

Polish: Silva won’t be hurried; he’s a master at controlling pace and engineering the offense. He’s adept at creating for his teammates but is a capable scorer at all three levels. 

Bottom Line: Silva knows what he’s doing as a point guard and his combination of feel, IQ and scoring ability will have him seeing time early for the Cardinal. 

