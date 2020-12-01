SI.com
SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jeremy Sochan Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SF/PF Jeremy Sochan
Projected Position: SF/PF
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-8, 215 pounds
Team: Ulm (Germany) OrangeAcademy
Committed to: Baylor

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Sochan is a long and wiry athlete who plays fast, aggressive and above the rim, finishing plays authoritatively in the paint. Sochan uses his length and speed to maneuver his way into the paint or get out in transition and finish with rim-rocking dunks. 

Instincts: Sochan has a great feel on the offensive end and makes great reads as an attacking wing. He anticipates well and uses his footwork to outmaneuver opposing players for position on the glass. Sochan’s mindset is to score and attack and he rarely gets out of that mode on the floor. 

Polish: Sochan is versatile and fast, a capable rebounder with elite ball-handling skills for the position. That makes him a devastating defensive assignment for most perimeter players. He likes to keep defenders on their heels and uses the same tenacity as a rebounder. 

Bottom Line: Sochan is an aggressive workhorse of an athlete with gifts offensively – the type of player who makes his presence felt at all times. Expect him to make an instant impact at Baylor.

