SI All-American Candidate Jerrell Colbert Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: C Jerrell Colbert
Projected Position: C
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-9, 210 pounds
School: Germantown (Tenn.) Houston
Committed to: LSU

Frame: Very lean, with plenty of room to add more bulk and muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Colbert is long and wiry with elite athleticism and body control in the paint, which allows him to finish efficiently and create position defensively. 

Instincts: Colbert has a great feel for the game offensively, recognizing matchups that he can exploit with his size, length and skill and capitalizing. Defensively, he has a knack for timing shots exceptionally well as a rim-protector and rebounds consistently because he plays with a high motor. 

Polish: Colbert is patient in the paint and savvy enough to know when to call his own number and when to let the play develop. He’s strong with both hands around the basket and defensively his length enables him to change shots at a high rate. 

Bottom Line: Colbert needs to add muscle, but he’s skilled enough to produce the day he steps on campus at LSU. He finishes at a high level with great hands, and his high basketball IQ gives him the advantage in most situations on the floor. 

Basketball

