SI All-American Candidate Julian Reese Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: PF Julian Reese
Projected Position: Power Forward
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds
School: Owings Mills (Md.) St. Frances Academy
Committed to: Maryland

Frame: Lean and sturdy build with room to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Reese is a physical big with great footwork and agility. He plays above the rim on both sides of the ball, finishing with efficiency offensively and routinely erasing shots defensively. 

Instincts: Reese anticipates shots well on the defensive end and erases shots with his precise timing. Reese has great feel on the offensive end and is adept at finishing through contact. He’s typically aware of situational advantages and passes well out of the double team. 

Polish: Reese is very active around the rim and runs the floor better than most bigs. Reese is patient with his approach on the low block and uses a variety of up-and-under ball fakes to outmaneuver the opposition and finish efficiently at the rim. Reese is also very efficient from the perimeter, which makes him an even greater threat on the offensive end.

Bottom Line: Reese’s motor remains in overdrive and his skill set is diverse. He impacts the game at a high level on both ends of the floor, and that’s why he’ll be an instant-impact player next season at Maryland. 

Basketball

