SI All-American Candidate Luke Goode Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: SG Luke Goode
Projected Position: SG
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 185 pounds
School: Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead
Committed to: Illinois

Frame: Slim frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Goode isn’t a special athlete, but has great footwork and deceptive quickness on the perimeter. Goode’s agility enables him to be a legitimate threat on the perimeter.

Instincts: Goode is a shooter who is constantly hunting his shot but manages to impact the game in the flow of the offense. He’s calculated with his approach, whether he’s executing shot fakes or two dribble pull-ups. Goode also has great size, which allows him to get his shot off over smaller guards. 

Polish: Goode thrives as a catch-and-shoot guard, but has the ability to put the ball on the floor and step in when defenders overplay his trademark three-point shot.

Bottom Line: Goode will need to improve as a defender, but he’s a true marksman from the perimeter – a label that will help him see early playing time at Illinois.

Basketball

