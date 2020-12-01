SI All-American Candidate Ryan Mutombo Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: C Ryan Mutombo

Projected Position: C

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 7-foot, 215 pounds

School: Atlanta (Ga.) The Lovett School

Committed to: Georgetown

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level.

Athleticism: Mutombo doesn’t have great lift as an athlete, but at 7-feet his size makes up the difference on both ends of the floor. Mutombo is a strong post player who uses his motor and footwork to remain effective on the court.

Instincts: Mutombo has great timing as a shot-blocker and anticipates shot fakes well. His size serves as an intimidation factor and he’s able to cover most of the low block by himself because of his length. Mutombo anticipates well as a rebounder as well, maneuvering around for position and using his length to grab boards and keep plays alive.

Polish: Mutombo isn’t confused about his game; he’s comfortable in the post and doesn’t venture out. Mutombo has great hands and finishes plays well. He has a soft touch and is capable of knocking down short jump shots around the rim.

Bottom Line: Mutombo has the pedigree as the son of former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo. His size and skill, particularly as a defender and rebounder, are what will make him an instant-impact player at the next level for Georgetown.