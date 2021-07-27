Kentucky Commit Skyy Clark Already Eyeing Return Following ACL Surgery

Clark said he's confident that Kentucky will have two commitments coming soon.

Mere hours after undergoing surgery to repair his partially torn ACL, Skyy Clark had just one question for the medical staff during the postoperative care.

“I wanted to know when I could start rehab,” said Clark, a rising senior scoring guard who is committed to Kentucky. “Let’s get this comeback started!”

Less than 24 hours later, Clark was finishing up his first rehab session.

RELATED: Shaedon Sharpe takes 'hands off' approach to recruiting

“It was tough, but it was good,” Clark said. “Other than my rehab, I’m doing stuff in the chair like form shooting and dribbling. I’m just doing whatever I can.”

The good news for Clark is that tests confirmed there was no damage to his MCL, which could potentially speed up his recovery. Clark already has a 90-degree bend in his knee, which usually takes two weeks according to his physical therapist.

“She said I should be at 120-degree bend in about two weeks, and that’s full range,” Clark said. “I’m a worker, so I’m gonna go just as hard with getting my knee back healthy. I miss the game already; too much time on my hands.”

Clark broke the news of his transfer from Ensworth (Nashville, Tenn.) to reigning national champion Montverde (Fla.) Academy in May and said he’s eyeing January for a return to the hardwood.

Skyy Clark reansferred to Montverde Academy for his senior season.

“That’s the plan!” said Clark, who was named to the SI All-American team last season. “I’m not rushing, but I am confident I’ll be ready.”

Clark was in the midst of a strong summer with Mokan Elite (Mo.) before suffering the injury during a 5-on-5 drill in preparation for Nike EYBL and Peach Jam.

“It was a freak accident,” Clark said. “No one was even around me when it happened. I tripped on my own foot, tried to catch myself and my leg bent backward. I knew right away it wasn’t good.”

He said Kentucky coach John Calipari and his staff have been “super supportive” throughout the entire process.

RELATED: Jalen Duren breaks down his top five

“The whole staff, but really the whole program, school and fanbase has been supportive,” Clark said. “That’s just how Kentucky is. They really care about you and take care of you. It’s been great to feel all of the support.”

To pay it back, Clark said he’s using his newfound free time wisely, working tirelessly as a recruiter trying to reel in some of his peers in the 2022 class.

“We should have two guys coming soon, I’m hoping,” Clark said. “I’m saying two are coming in the next couple of days or weeks, and hopefully we’ll get a third. That’s what I’m hoping. Just be on the lookout. You heard it here first.”