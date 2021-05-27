2022 Wing Tyler Nickel Thinks Like a Pro

Nickel's stock has been on a continuous rise for the last year after a dominant junior season.

It should come as a surprise to no one who’s been paying attention that Tyler Nickel is making his mark this spring at each stop with Team Loaded (Va.).

The 6-foot-7 wing finished his junior season as one of the most potent scorers in the country, averaging 35 points, five assists and 11 rebounds a game for East Rockingham (Elkton, Ava.); yet still, he’s fighting to be considered one of the top players in the 2022 class.

“I just want to solidify myself as one of the top players in the country,” Nickel said. “I put in the work and I produce, so I want to be considered one of the best.”

His play this spring should help in that regard.

Nickel is pumping in 17 points a game with Team Loaded, who will compete on the grueling adidas Circuit in July.

That production has got N.C. State, North Carolina, Iowa, West Virginia, LSU and Virginia Tech applying the full-court recruitment press.

Still, as impressive as the list is, Nickel wants even more options.

“I want to go to the school that’s gonna make me the best pro, so I want as many offers as I can get,” Nickel said. “I want to play in the NBA, and I want to always be in a situation with that goal in mind.”

Nickel’s game is certainly geared toward the pro level with multiple counters and post-ups, using his size and versatility to overwhelm defenders on the wing, and his efficient stroke from the perimeter makes him a tough out for most defenders.

His go-to move is the fadeaway jump shot, which he devastated defenders with at the Southern JamFest this past weekend.

“That’s my move right there!” Nickel said. “I just try to keep the mindset of how pros prepare, so I pattern my game after that.”

Nickel knows that with multiple live periods in June and July he’ll have the chance to put his pro skill set on full display for the nation’s top college coaches, which could lead to more offers.

Makes sense that he’s taking a “no hurry” approach in regard to his recruitment.

“I figure I’ll take unofficials this summer and take some officials in the fall,” Nickel said. “I’ll probably cut it down to five or seven by September. Right now, it’s all about getting better. That’s all I focus on at this point. I want to be better than I was the day before. That’s the only goal.”