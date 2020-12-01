SI.com
SI All-American Candidate Zach Clemence Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: PF Zach Clemence
Projected Position: Power Forward
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-9, 210 pounds
School: Wichita (Kan.) Sunrise Christian Academy
Committed to: Kansas 

Frame: Lean frame with room to add and develop muscle at the next level. 

Athleticism: Clemence is a mobile and versatile big who plays with a high motor and impacts the game on both ends of the floor. Clemence has great footwork and runs the floor well, giving him an advantage over most bigs he faces. 

Instincts: Clemence has a great feel on both ends of the floor and uses his high basketball IQ to gain quality positioning for rebounds and as a defender. He doesn’t waste movement on the offensive end and keeps the defense off-balance with his elite shooting ability from the perimeter. 

Polish: Clemence is a face-up four and is at his best when he’s able to survey the lane and create from wherever he catches the ball. Still, he’s capable and efficient with his back to the basket and on the perimeter where he torches traditional bigs who can’t contend with his versatility. 

Bottom Line: Clemence has great size and skill and his motor remains in overdrive, attributes that will make him a day-one impact player for Bill Self. His shooting ability for his position is what makes him stand out and will continue to improve his stock as he levels up. 

