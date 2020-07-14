SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Christopher Paul Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: LB Christopher Paul Jr.
Projected Position: Middle Linebacker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds
School: Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County
Committed to: Arkansas 

Frame: Impressive physique. Broad shoulders and wide chest taper to taut waist. Long, muscled arms. Powerful thighs and trunk. Already developed, with room for more weight. 

Athleticism: Explosive. Outstanding burst; converts speed to power with ease. Very good speed. Above-average short-area quickness at best, but very flexible through hips. Strong, especially as blocker offensively. Natural hand-eye coordination. 

Instincts: Quick to diagnose. Reads quarterback’s eyes and guard keys before committing, then attacks in a hurry. Takes good angles to football in lateral pursuit. Routinely shrugs off contact through wash; too quick for linemen in open space. Big hitter with shoulders square. Comfortable in zone coverage. 

Polish: Outstanding overall footwork. Uses hands, arms well to shed blocks, though must prove he can plug gaps. Overly reliant on arms as tackler.

Bottom Line: Paul boasts all the traits recruiters look for from a modern-day inside linebacker prospect. His speed needs to be verified, but dynamic offensive film further confirms impressive overall athleticism Likely early starter for Arkansas, with All-SEC and NFL potential.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American