SI All-American Candidate Christopher Paul Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Christopher Paul Jr.

Projected Position: Middle Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 235 pounds

School: Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County

Committed to: Arkansas

Frame: Impressive physique. Broad shoulders and wide chest taper to taut waist. Long, muscled arms. Powerful thighs and trunk. Already developed, with room for more weight.

Athleticism: Explosive. Outstanding burst; converts speed to power with ease. Very good speed. Above-average short-area quickness at best, but very flexible through hips. Strong, especially as blocker offensively. Natural hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Quick to diagnose. Reads quarterback’s eyes and guard keys before committing, then attacks in a hurry. Takes good angles to football in lateral pursuit. Routinely shrugs off contact through wash; too quick for linemen in open space. Big hitter with shoulders square. Comfortable in zone coverage.

Polish: Outstanding overall footwork. Uses hands, arms well to shed blocks, though must prove he can plug gaps. Overly reliant on arms as tackler.

Bottom Line: Paul boasts all the traits recruiters look for from a modern-day inside linebacker prospect. His speed needs to be verified, but dynamic offensive film further confirms impressive overall athleticism Likely early starter for Arkansas, with All-SEC and NFL potential.