KO Bros Lineman Showcase Hosts Under-The-Radar Prospects on Their Final Camp of Offseason

KO Bros Camp, a lineman-specific scouting showcase, caps off their first west coast circuit on foggy July San Francisco afternoon. SI All American reports on the combine and camp top performers.

The KO Bros camp is a new high school and JUCO talent showcase specifically for linemen. It was founded by Bay Area natives that recognized the region's lack of such a platform.

Saturday, July 31st was the date of "The Arrival", the final event for the KO bros 2021 inaugural circuit that took them to Vancouver, Arizona, Hawaii, and everywhere in between. Co-Founder Leo Koloamatangi's purpose for the camp was "to give back and shine a light on the linemen. Everybody is doing everything for the skill guys, linemen are getting left behind, developmentally".

KO Bros camp coaching staff was giving direction and using techniques/concepts one might expect at the collegiate level. Not only is the staff developing players' skillset, but they are also giving linemen a much-needed feel for what practice could look and feel like at the next level.

However, what really sets this camp apart from others is that the KO Bros provide a platform that is as close to real football as a lineman might get, without it (officially) being football season. Since most players do not have access to football gear in the spring and summer, throwing on a set of pads to try out moves they've been working on, against a bunch of new opponents, can really help development.

KO Bros staff named a couple of top performers from both the combine and camp portion of the showcase. SI All American has some additional notes from the one-on-one period.

Top Combine Performers:

San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan defensive tackle Kemoeatu Kefu (2022) 6'0, 300 pounds

San Ramon (Calif.) California defensive end Alakai Afoa (2022) 6'3, 245 pounds

Hayward (Calif.) Stellar Prep defensive end Joshua Nisa (2022) 6'1, 255 pounds

San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan offensive tackle Joeseph Harbert (2022) 6'4, 270 pounds

- This section will be updated with the combine measurables -

Top Camp Performers:

Hayward (Calif.) Stellar Prep defensive end Joshua Nisa (2022) 6'1, 255 pounds

"Joshua Nisa is one of the top defensive linemen in the Bay Area", says Coach Leo. Nisa won the majority of his reps in the one-on-one period. He is a shifty, fast-twitch rusher with a solid repertoire of moves at his disposal. Nisa's day was cut short, however, due to what ended up being a very minor injury. If he doesn't pan out at the edge position, Nisa should have no issue bulking up to compete at a high level on the defensive interior.

La Verne (Calif.) Damien offensive tackle Tyler Palm (2022) 6'4, 275 pounds

Tyler Palm carries all 275 pounds of him very well. He has the type of athleticism college coaches look for in offensive lineman. "He projects as an interior guy" Coach Leo tells SIAA. Getting Palm in a solid strength program so he can add lean mass will likely be the key to unlocking his ability.

Concord (Calif.) De La Salle defensive lineman Tyler Henry (2022) 6'3, 270 pounds

For Henry, it was clear to all in attendance that his power is there. Bull rushing is his bread and butter but "if we can open up his repertoire, he could be a big-time kid." says Coach Leo. Here is Henry out on the edge, rushing the most developed player at the entire camp, 2021 Inland Empire-based tight end Judah Ezinwa. Henry currently holds an offer from Sacramento State.

Patterson (Calif.) Patterson offensive tackle Marcus Simien (2022) 6'4, 280 pounds



"He's been dominant in our camps, and he's really athletic." Coach Leo tells SI-AA. Simien had a great day competing in the one-on-one period. He's got tackle athleticism and carries his weight very well. He'll be one to watch this fall, as he's been talking to several division one programs out west, but has yet to nail down an offer.

Coach Leo called San Francisco (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan incoming freshman Losipini Tupou (6'0, 250 pounds) "one of the top linemen in the country for his age group". Still only 13 years old (class of 2025), Tupou plays up (and sometimes down) to the level of his competition according to the KO Bros staff, who have witnessed him go toe-to-toe with JUCO defensive lineman. Tupou will be playing in one of the most competitive high school football leagues in California, so his development could come quickly.

Eugene (OR) Sheldon offensive lineman Tilman Ritchie-Tuisue (2022) 6'3, 280 pounds

Ritchie-Tuisue served up a few delicious pancakes during the one-on-one period (see below). He is a technically sound interior lineman with an untapped frame to develop.

More on KO Bros Camp:

Co-founders (and brothers) Leo and Meffy Koloamatangi have, to the benefit of the camp's participants, built a staff that all have playing experience at a high level, including the NFL. KO Bros plan on expanding their camp offering as soon as this winter, with some exciting new events on the horizon.