Peach State DB Harrison's Recruitment Continues to Soar, Planning Visits After De-Commitment

2022 Woodward Academy (Ga.) defensive back Christian Harrison has quickly become one of the hottest prospects in the recruiting cycle. Since July, the son of former NFL great Rodney Harrison had been committed to Hugh Freeze's Liberty program, but that changed Monday night when he announced his intentions to re-open his recruitment.

"I would like to say first, thank you to Coach Hunley, Coach Freeze and the staff at Liberty for believing in my talents and abilities, and giving me the opportunity to come play and be apart of their amazing program," Harrison wrote on his Twitter. "With consideration of multiple things and time of thinking... I will be de-committing from Liberty University and making my recruitment 100% OPEN."

The news comes on the heels of a second straight weekend visit to Tennessee, the first of which resulted in an offer from Josh Heupel's staff shortly after the visit.

Last Wednesday, the same day Tennessee offered, so did Georgia Tech and West Virginia. However, it was Kansas State that led the Power Five offers off a month ago. All of this left Harrison with plenty to ponder on, and a realization that he has to do his due diligence in the process to ensure he makes the right decision for his future.

The schools mentioned are obviously active and involved with Harrison, but others that have yet to offer, including Auburn, Lousiville, Missouri, and Washington, have expressed interest, and offers could be on the horizon with each.

In terms of visits, he has an unofficial set with Auburn for next weekend when Ole Miss rolls into Jordan-Hare stadium for a night game, with an expected electric atmosphere.

Back-to-back weekend trips to Tennessee were enough to show Harrison that he wants to take a deeper dive into what Josh Heupel's program has to offer, which is why he will use one of his official visits to trip to Knoxville later in the year.

With his recruitment wide open, Harrison is unsure of when he will make another decision, but he plans to take things in stride while weighing all options and making sure he helps his undefeated high school team achieve their goals.

Below is a look at Harrison's mid-season highlight film: