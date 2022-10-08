Many of the top prospects in 2023 are already verbally committed to their school of choice. However, nothing is final until pen meets paper with a national letter of intent.

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln High School running back Roderick Robinson is the top running back in California and is committed to play his college ball for Chip Kelly at UCLA.

But other schools aren't shying away from recruiting the bruising back.

Just last month, the 6-foot-1, 228 pounder took an official visit to College Station to see what Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies had to offer.

"It was great. The coaching staff was amazing," he said of the trip. "They're all so close with the players and after talking to the players they say nothing changes once you get there. The atmosphere is one of a kind, there's nothing like it."

People start asking questions when committed recruits take visits elsewhere, and Robinson shed light on why he wanted to take the trip.

"I only took one official (UCLA) so I don't wanna jump the gun and make the wrong decision," he said. "So just making sure I'm making the right decision because it's a big decision in my life that not only affects these four years but the next 40."

The Bruins are off to a perfect 5-0 start and recently handed Washington its first loss. So where are things at with him and the Bruins?

"I love UCLA. Everything they have going not only athletically but academically," Robinson said. "It's one of the best public schools in the country. It doesn't get much better than that playing at a high level of football and getting great academics."

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee made the trip across the country to San Diego to see the highly-touted ball carrier the day before the Bulldogs faced Missouri on the road. It's a gesture that didn't go unnoticed.

"It means a lot. It shows that they care about me. Think about me as a priority," Robinson said of the defending national champions. "I have my official with them October 8, so just getting to see him these next two weeks is really gonna mean something to me."

While he doesn't have any other trips planned, there is one other school that is still in his ear and could earn one of his two remaining official visits.

"I love Oregon. Just the facilities and everything. The coaching staff seems real genuine. (I'm) Just sitting back and watching what they do football-wise to declare that visit. I love the coaching staff and have nothing but good words for them."

Robinson plans to put an end to the recruiting process in December during the early signing period.

"I plan to enroll early. Get into spring ball," he said.

National Signing Day is December 14.