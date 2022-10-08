Skip to main content

SEC Programs Pushing Hard for UCLA RB Commit Roderick Robinson

Robinson is the top running back in California and is still receiving interest from big-name programs despite his UCLA commitment.

Many of the top prospects in 2023 are already verbally committed to their school of choice. However, nothing is final until pen meets paper with a national letter of intent.

San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln High School running back Roderick Robinson is the top running back in California and is committed to play his college ball for Chip Kelly at UCLA.

But other schools aren't shying away from recruiting the bruising back.

Just last month, the 6-foot-1, 228 pounder took an official visit to College Station to see what Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies had to offer.

"It was great. The coaching staff was amazing," he said of the trip. "They're all so close with the players and after talking to the players they say nothing changes once you get there. The atmosphere is one of a kind, there's nothing like it."

People start asking questions when committed recruits take visits elsewhere, and Robinson shed light on why he wanted to take the trip.

"I only took one official (UCLA) so I don't wanna jump the gun and make the wrong decision," he said. "So just making sure I'm making the right decision because it's a big decision in my life that not only affects these four years but the next 40."

The Bruins are off to a perfect 5-0 start and recently handed Washington its first loss. So where are things at with him and the Bruins?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I love UCLA. Everything they have going not only athletically but academically," Robinson said. "It's one of the best public schools in the country. It doesn't get much better than that playing at a high level of football and getting great academics."

Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee made the trip across the country to San Diego to see the highly-touted ball carrier the day before the Bulldogs faced Missouri on the road. It's a gesture that didn't go unnoticed.

"It means a lot. It shows that they care about me. Think about me as a priority," Robinson said of the defending national champions. "I have my official with them October 8, so just getting to see him these next two weeks is really gonna mean something to me."

While he doesn't have any other trips planned, there is one other school that is still in his ear and could earn one of his two remaining official visits.

"I love Oregon. Just the facilities and everything. The coaching staff seems real genuine. (I'm) Just sitting back and watching what they do football-wise to declare that visit. I love the coaching staff and have nothing but good words for them."

Robinson plans to put an end to the recruiting process in December during the early signing period.

"I plan to enroll early. Get into spring ball," he said.

National Signing Day is December 14.

B3E3309F-39F0-4231-80D9-7020A5DAC961
Football

Prized 2024 South Carolina WR Mazeo Bennett Jr. Trims List Ahead of Decision

By Matt Ray
Brandon Baker Mater Dei
Football

Mater Dei OL Brandon Baker Updates Booming Recruitment

By Max Torres
1B9366D0-909F-424F-A766-8FAD6550EB08
Football

California DL Deijon Lafitte Talks Surging Recruitment

By Matt Ray
RJ Jones St. John Bosco
Football

Handful of Schools Sticking out for R.J. Jones Following Cal De-Commitment

By Max Torres
Daylen Austin Long Beach Poly
Football

LSU CB Commit Daylen Austin Planning Fall Official Visits

By Max Torres
7D55807D-8D13-4794-9156-3BD8809046FD
Football

Prized Alabama DB Rickey Gibson Talks Finalists, More Heading into Decision

By Matt Ray
CC352047-38ED-406D-A071-80C0412024D2
Football

Coveted Louisiana DB Jordan Matthews Talks Final Three Schools Ahead of Decision

By Matt Ray
2E5E9732-AF45-4AB3-92FE-0CEB3E0818FA
Football

Prized DL Daevin Hobbs Talks Top Six, Recruitment

By Matt Ray