Stanford QB Commit Daniels Shines in Season-Opener

Kennesaw, Ga.-- After falling behind 14-0 in the sixth game of the 30th Annual Corky Kell Classic, Buford flipped the script in large part due to the performance of 2022 Stanford quarterback commitment Ashton Daniels.

Daniels threw for 183 yards and three touchdowns on Friday night, and his game was the most impressive during the most critical moments.

The 6'3", 200lbs signal-caller delivered time and again when Buford needed it the most and kicked off his senior campaign with an impressive come-from-behind victory. His attention is entirely focused on helping the Wolves to a third straight state title, and after his prep career ends, he will head to Palo Alto to play for David Shaw's program.

"I think that Coach Shaw is doing a great job with the program out there," Daniels said about why Stanford was the school for him. "I really formed a great relationship with them when I went out there on my visit, and I think it is the best choice for me athletically and academically."

The love Daniels received from the Stanford coaching during the visit tipped the scale for the Peach State product.

"I had a little workout with coach (Tavita) Pritchard, the offensive coordinator, while I was out there, and he took me in like his own," Daniels recalled. "He treated me like I was already on the team, and that definitely set out my choice because it showed how much he cared."

"I am just excited about getting out there and meeting a lot of new people, forming great relationships, and being a part of and getting to play for one of the best programs in the nation," Daniels said about what he is looking forward to the most.

Undoubtedly, the Cardinal coaching staff is excited to have the prized product in their class, and he discussed what they are getting in him.

"Overall, they are going to get a great person," Daniels said. ' A person that is great to his teammates, a hard worker, and that has a passion for the game."

Still, there is work to do in the 6A classification for the Wolves, and Daniels is looking to build on Friday night's victory with his teammates and his performance of showing that he is the guy with the game on the line.

"Something personally I want to do is form better relationships with the players around me and my coaches, and get everything going to be the leader of this offense," Daniels said about his personal goals.

Daniels was poised all night long, and afterward, when asked, he offered where he believes his game has grown the most.

"I think my ability to stay stable and comfortable in the pocket and not roll out too much, I think that has really helped my game the most."