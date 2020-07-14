SI All-American Candidate Tray Curry Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Tray Curry
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central 
Schools of Interest: Considering Auburn, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss and others.
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Towering build with lean muscle definition throughout. Tall with great length and room to add mass to upper half. 

Athleticism: Good linear speed with clear stride advantage over defenders. Physical upon contact without losing momentum. Good, not great accelerator and ability off the line of scrimmage. Can pluck ball away from body and find success on 50/50 balls due to leaping ability. 

Instincts: Confident pass catcher with an edge down the field. At his best with the ball in the air, oftentimes breaking off from original route plan altogether. Can work back-shoulder and make plays after the catch with vision and lateral flashes. 

Polish: Vertical threat with success on 9 routes, bang-8s and up the seams. Flashes on out-breaking routes, but could learn to sink hips and challenge leverage much more moving forward. Won’t be able to out-muscle college defenders like he does on Friday nights. 

Bottom Line: Curry is a long vertical threat with big-play potential down the field and in the red zone. His linear skill set and competitiveness match above-average ball skills to make for a secondary option within a college offense. To ascend to WR1 status, he’ll need to diversify his route-running to create separation to all three levels at a minimum.

