What we learned as Lashlee shares insights after SMU's first Fall practice
SMU Mustangs football kicked off their fall camp on Wednesday marking the beginning of a new era for the program as they prepare for their inaugural season in the ACC. Head coach Rhett Lashlee met with reporters after the session, sharing his initial impressions and key takeaways.
While acknowledging that the team is still getting into "football shape," Lashlee commended the team's high energy and effort on day one, noting the players are in excellent physical condition.
"It's just good to be out here," Lashlee said. "Intentions were good. You could tell we're in great shape. We didn't have guys falling out and cramping up."
"At the same time, we're not in football shape," Lashlee added. "You could tell. We went 14 periods somewhere around period 8 or 9 kind of coming out of our break. You could just tell guys were trying to fight through it, but they were sluggish and that's normal. That's that's what the first three or four days and week of camps normally like. So we got to play our way into football shape."
While acknowledging it was just the first day in helmets, Lashlee was pleased with the defense's ability to force turnovers, a positive sign for a unit that ranked among the nation's best last season.
"I thought defense was good." Lashlee said. "They forced a lot of turnovers. That was a positive." But hey, it's day one. Like we just told them success is a long journey."
The offensive line and cornerback positions are areas of focus for Lashlee, with several players vying for starting roles. He expects these battles to intensify in the coming weeks as the team transitions into pads.
"We have a lot of good depth", Lashlee mentioned. "But we got a lot of guys that we got to gel. Our potential and our ceiling for this group is high."
Lashlee echoed quarterback Preston Stone's confidence in the wide receiver group, stating they have the potential to be the best in the ACC with improved consistency and execution.
"The wide receiver room, Preston called it the best in the conference," said Lashlee. They've got the talent. It's, can they execute, can they make contested catches? Can they have that consistency of performance? If they can, I do think we have the best unit in the league."
Lashlee emphasized the team's excitement and confidence about the move to the ACC. With a mix of experienced veterans and talented transfers, the Mustangs are eager to prove themselves against a higher level of competition.
"I think our guys are like they've always been. They're loose, they're confident." Lashlee said. "We're gonna find out where we stand. We don't know. But I like our guys and I'm excited to watch them get to compete with the schedule."
Lashlee acknowledged that the first practice was just the beginning of a long journey. The Mustangs will focus on building chemistry, refining their execution, and continuing to develop throughout camp.
Overall, the first day of fall camp left Lashlee optimistic about the Mustangs' potential. While there is work to be done, the team's energy, talent, and determination are evident as they prepare for their ACC debut.
