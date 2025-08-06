Aces vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 6
The Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries will face off for the second time in as many games on Wednesday night in a standalone game in the WNBA.
These teams last matched up on Sunday, with the Aces pulling out a 101-77 win at home to move to 15-14 in the 2025 season. The victory put A’ja Wilson and company ahead of the Valkyries in the standings, although they only have a half-game lead on them.
Golden State has struggled a bit on offense with Kayla Thornton done for the season, but it’ll look to bounce back at home, where it is 8-4 straight up.
The best betting sites have the Aces set as road favorites in this matchup, but should bettors trust them to win and cover?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Wednesday’s lone WNBA game.
Aces vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Aces -6.5 (-110)
- Valkyries +6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -278
- Valkyries: +225
Total
- 159.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 6
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Aces record: 15-14
- Valkyries record: 14-14
Aces vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Valkyries Injury Report
- Cecilia Zandalasini – day-to-day
- Kayla Thornton – out
Aces vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets
Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet
- A’ja Wilson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-125)
This season, the reigning league MVP is averaging 9.2 rebounds per game, but she’s been on a tear as of late, picking up 10 or more boards in six of her last nine games, averaging exactly 10.0 rebounds per game during that stretch.
In her last two meetings with the Valkyries, Wilson has picked up 16 and 14 rebounds, with the 14-board performance coming on Sunday.
Golden State ranks third in the W in rebounding percentage this season, but it clearly has struggled to keep Wilson off the glass. I’ll trust her to stay hot as a rebounder in a crucial game for the Aces’ playoff standing.
Aces vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Valkyries team total is my favorite bet in this matchup:
These teams matched up on Sunday, Aug. 3 in Las Vegas, and the Aces picked up an easy 101-77 win.
However, Las Vegas simply hasn’t been as good on the road, posting an under .500 against the spread record. Meanwhile, the Valkyries are 8-4 straight up at home and 17-11 against the spread overall this season.
So, I don’t love the idea of laying 6.5 points – a three-possession game – with the Aces.
Instead, I’m looking to the Valkyries team total, as their offense has fallen off with Thornton out for the season.
Since the All-Star break, Golden State has played six games and failed to clear this total three times. It has two games with 77 points and just one game where it easily cleared 76.5 points, scoring 86 in its first game out of the break.
Overall, the Valkyries are 10th in the WNBA in offensive rating and 10th in effective field goal percentage. They also average just 78.1 points per game, good for 11th in the W.
The Aces are far from an elite defensive team (ninth in defensive rating), but they still held the Valkyries in check in their last game. I wouldn’t be shocked to see Golden State fall short of this number on Wednesday, and if the Valkyries do win, it’ll likely be in a low-scoring affair.
Pick: Valkyries Team Total UNDER 76.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
