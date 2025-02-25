South Carolina vs Gardner Webb Preview: Gamecocks Looking to Stay Perfect
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to maintain their perfect record on the season against Gardner Webb on Tuesday.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will be playing their ninth game on the season on Tuesday against Gardner Webb in Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks are 8-0 on the season but still are not getting any love in the top 25 rankings. Tuesday is the start of just a single-game series vs Gardner Webb.
This past weekend, the Gamecocks swept Milwaukee in the three-game series with Sunday's game ending in a run rule. Ethan petry has continued his great season as he is batting.444 with two home runs and nine RBI. Nathan Hall is also having an impressive season, batting 423 with a home run and seven RBI.
Starting pitcher Matthew Becker has been excellent in his two outings so far this season. In his two starts, he has a 1.59 ERA, has struck out 17 batters and has only allowed two runs in 11 innings pitched.
So far this season, Gardner Webb is 5-4 on the year. They had a tough opening series against St. Bonaventure, beat Davidson and won their most recent series against Mercyhurst. The Gamecocks will certainly be their first true test of the season.
A name to know for Gardner Webb is Matt Ilgenfritz as he is batting .333 on the season with two home runs, six RBI and two doubles.
First pitch is set for 6:30 PM and the game will be broadcasted on SEC Network+ for the fans who wish to stream. Following the single-game series, the Gamecocks will head onto the road to face off against their in-state rival Clemson for a weekend series.
You Might Also Like:
- UConn Surpases South Carolina In Women's Basektball Net Rankings
- Gamecocks Send Fifth-Most Players to NFL Combine, Tied for Second-Most in the SEC
- South Carolina Gamecocks Scattered On Top-100 Players List
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!