South Carolina vs Winthrop - Gamecocks Get Ready for Final Midweek Matchup
The South Carolina Gamecocks are getting ready for their final midweek matchup against Winthrop.
The final week of the regular season has arrived and the South Carolina Gamecocks are getting ready to play their final midweek of the year. The Gamecocks will be hosting Winthrop on Tuesday evening. The Gamecocks are currently 26-26 on the year, so a win would put them above .500.
South Carolina played Winthrop earlier in the season. The Gamecocks came away with a 5-3 win. Jarvis Evans Jr., struck out five in 3.1 innings while Brandon Stone picked up the win, striking out three in 3.2 innings. Kennedy Jones homered and had two hits in the victory.
Neither side has announced their starting pitchers for today's game. The Gamecocks are currently 12-1 on the year for midweek matchups and their only loss came against North Carolina. The Gamecocks are 21-0 against Quad 2, 3 and 4 teams this season.
Carolina owns a 28-7 series advantage on Winthrop and has won the previous 13 meetings with the Eagles. Winthrop’s last win against Carolina was 7-5, 11-inning game in 2015.
The game is set to start at 6:30 PM ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+ for those who want to watch. After today, South Carolina will close out their regular season with a conference series against No. 1 LSU in Columbia this weekend. After that, the SEC tournament will start up.
