Chloe Kitts Comes Up Huge for South Carolina in NCAA Women's Tournament
South Carolina's Chloe Kitts came up huge for the Gamecocks during the win over Indiana in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a bit of a scare this weekend against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Gamecocks were down by one at halftime and were down by as many as eight at one point during the game. But as great teams do, South Carolina found a way to win and move on in the tournament.
Part of the reason for South Carolina's struggle was their bench unit not being as productive as they normally are. Joyce Edwards had five points and MiLaysia Fulwiley had three points. The star performer for the Gamecocks was starter Chloe Kitts, who poured in 10 points and 11 total rebounds. Bree Hall was the leading scorer for South Carolina with 11 points, but Kitts was the glue they kept the team together in this game.
One of the South Carolina's biggest strengths and that they don't have to rely on just one player every single ball game. They have the ability to feed the hot hand every night and Kitts has been a massive contributor to that this season. She's averaging 10.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field.
South Carolina will play the winner of Alabama vs Maryland, which will be played Monday afternoon. The game time for the Gamecock's next game will not be announced until the current round is complete.
