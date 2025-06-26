Chloe Kitts, Collin Murray-Boyles Shared Sweet Moment After He was Drafted by Raptors
Chloe Kitts was on hand to support boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles when he was drafted Wednesday night.
Kitts is heading into her senior year as a forward on South Carolina's basketball team, while Murray-Boyles decided to turn pro after his sophomore campaign. The couple shared a sweet moment when Murray-Boyles was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the No. 9 pick in the NBA draft.
Murray-Boyles averaged 16.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists while being named second-team All-SEC.
Kitts is a star in her own right. She was a starter on South Carolina's 2024 NCAA championship team, then was named SEC tournament MVP in 2025.
They are definitely an up-and-coming basketball power couple to watch.
