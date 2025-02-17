Dawn Staley Reacts to Dissapointing Blowout Loss for South Carolina vs UConn
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley was asked how she graded the performance in the blowout loss to UConn and she did not mence words.
The South Carolina Gaemcocks Women's Basketball program is in the midst of a National Title defense run, and it's certainly seen it's ups and downs on the year. They've managed to garner a (23-3) record at this point in the season, holding the No. 4 Overall rankings in Women's Basketball. Though, this season hasn't come without a few sobering losses like the one they experienced on Sunday against UConn. The 29-point road loss is the worst loss of the season for the Gamecocks by a 17-point margin.
When asked about the loss and how she would rate the effort of the Gamecocks in their 29-point loss, Staley did not hold back:
"Since we are on the higher-education grading scale on a college campus, I'd give it an F. An F. This season is a LONG season, right? You play a team like UConn right now and you win? It may have some ill-effect on your next game. You lose? And it will definitely wake you up. Hopefully it's the latter for us and we can get back going against Arkansas on Thursday."
