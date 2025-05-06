South Carolina Gamecocks Holding Roster Spot Open for Collin Murray-Boyles
The South Carolina Gamecocks are holding a roster spot open for Collin Murray-Boyles with the NBA draft pending.
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball program had its season wrap up a couple of months ago, shifting their focus to next season. The Gamecocks have been active in the transfer portal, but they are holding a roster spot open for one of their players who has already declared for the NBA draft.
Collin Murray-Boyles was the star player for South Carolina last season. Last year, he averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 58.6 percent from the field. In the most recent NBA mock draft from CBS Sports, Murray-Boyles was projected to go 12th overall to the Chicago Bulls.
Head coach Lamont Paris said the program is holding out a roster spot for Murray-Boyles in case he wants to return to college. Paris said that Murray-Boyles is the sun and everything revolves around him.
If the Gamecocks were to somehow get Murray-Boyles back for another season, it would be a huge addition to the program. The Gamecocks are coming off a very disappointing season, as they finished dead last in the conference after making the NCAA tournament the season prior. Now, Paris is getting his program ramped back up to make a push this season to return to the tournament.
If Murray-Boyles is a lottery pick this year, though, one would have to imagine he sticks with the original plan to go to the league.
