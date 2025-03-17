South Carolina's Dawn Staley Speaks Out on Gamecocks NCAA Tournament Seeding
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley speaks out on South Carolina not being the top overall seed in the NCAA women's tournament.
The NCAA women's tournament seeding was revealed on Sunday and the South Carolina Gamecocks earned a No. 1 seed in the tournament. However, for the first time since 2021, Dawn Staley and her team are not the number one overall team in the tournament. Staley had some strong opinions on the topic.
"Obviously it's disappointing. It really is," Staley said of not getting the No. 1 overall seed, per an X post from Matt Dowell. "I'd like to get some feedback on how they came to that conclusion. Because we put together, manufactured a schedule that if done right, it should produce the overall No. 1 seed.
"But I will say this. We're gonna make adjustments to our schedule in the future if the standard is the standard. If that's the standard, then we can play any schedule and get a No. 1 seed," she added.
The Gamecocks had 15 games against ranked opponents this season. They finished with an overall record of 30-3 with the three losses coming against top 10 teams and the top overall seed UCLA Bruins.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will face off against Tennessee Tech on Friday at 4:00 PM ET. They will play the winner of Indiana and Utah in the second round of the tournament.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina Completes the Sweep Against Morehead State
- 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
- Who Are the Most Overlooked South Carolina Gamecocks Basketball Players of All Time?
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!