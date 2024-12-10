Dylan Stewart Signs New Collective Deal
With the craziness of the portal and NIL keeping everyone's head on a swivel, South Carolina Gamecocks fan can breath a sigh of relief as star pass rusher Dylan Stewart will return to Columbia in 2025.
The official NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) partner for the Gamecocks, Garnet Trust, announced Tuesday morning, via their X account, that Dylan Stewart has signed a new NIL contract to remain with South Carolina.
According to Pete Nakos at ON3, Stewart Stewart is expected to receive anywhere between $1 million to $1.5 million.
In the day and age of players entering and leaving your program, there was a lot of outside fan speculation as to whether the Gamecocks star pass rusher would return. That was put to rest today and Coach Shane Beamer gets to keep one of the game's brightest stars in Columbia.
Stewart had a great season in 2024, which helped South Carolina have one of the most dominant defenses in the conference on their way to a 9-3 record. Stewart finished the regular season with 15 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. The former five-star from Washington, D.C. has more than lived up to the hype.
While the Gamecocks will have to replace several key players in their defense, returning Stewart should provide a good spark in 2025.
