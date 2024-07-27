Ethan Petry Shines at the Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Festivities
Ethan Petry is expected to be one of the best in all of college baseball next season for South Carolina. While next season isn't here just yet, Petry isn't letting that stop him from dominating in the game he loves.
During this offseason, Petry is suiting up for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in the Cape Cod Baseball League. So far this season Petry is batting .364/.472/.716 with eight home runs.
His play on the field has earned him a spot in the league's All-Star festivities. Along with playing in the All-Star game, Petry participated in the home run derby.
Petry would go on to become the derby champion by hitting 12 home runs over three rounds. This is just another feather in the cap in what is already a great college baseball resume for the Gamecock.
