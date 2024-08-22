Gamecock Digest

Five Gamecocks Named to Preseason All-SEC List

Alex Joyce

Nov 11, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back DQ Smith (1), offensive lineman Tree Babalade (51), and defensive back Nick Emmanwori (21) lead their teammates onto the field before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 preseason All-SEC coaches list has been revealed and the Gamecocks have five players across the three teams.

Debo Williams (2nd team), Tonka Hemingway (3rd team), Nick Emmanwori (3rd team), Raheim Sanders (2nd team), and Hunter Rogers (1st team) make up the selections for South Carolina.

Williams, Hemingway, and Emmanwori represent the defense that has high expectations heading into 2024. The Gamecocks have a veteran group on that side of the ball that improved a lot in the second half of last season.

On the offensive side of the ball, Arkansas transfer Raheim Sanders is hoping to have a bounce back season in 2024. After being named to the All-SEC team in 2022, injuries plagued Sanders in 2023. Now fully healthy, he is expected to play a major role for the Gamecocks this season.

The lone first-teamer on the list is long snapper Hunter Rogers. The fifth-year special teamer has been an All-SEC performer each of the last two seasons.

South Carolina enters year four of head coach Shane Beamer's tenure. The Gamecocks will take on Old Dominion inside Williams-Brice Stadium on August 31.

