Is Nick Emmanwori Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl 60)

Seattle Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori (ankle) did not practice on Thursday, immediately causing some concern for his status in Super Bowl LX.

However, the second-round pick is off the team's injury report and expected to play against the New England Patriots after logging a full practice on Friday. Emmanwori has played in 16 games this season, including both of Seattle's playoff games, starting 13 of them.

#Seahawks S Nick Emmanwori was a full participant in practice today and is good to go for #SuperBowl LX. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 6, 2026

The fact that Emmanwori doesn't carry an injury designation is a great sign for him playing his full complement of snaps on Sunday night. The Seahawks rookie was a candidate for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season after putting up some impressive numbers.

In 14 regular season games (11 starts), Emmanwori picked off one pass, had 2.5 sacks and recorded 81 tackles, including nine tackles for loss. He has four passes defended, a fumble recovery and eight tackles in his two playoff games.

Seattle is pretty healthy for Sunday's game, as only one player -- Robbie Ouzts (questionable) -- has a designation on the team's injury report. Even though there was some concern about Emmanwori's status after he missed practice on Thursday, the Seahawks have remained 4.5-point favorites in Super Bowl LX.

Seattle has covered the spread at a higher rate than any team in the NFL this season, including a 2-0 mark against the number in the playoffs. DraftKings Sportsbook also has the Seahawks -230 to win this game, which translates to an implied probability of 69.7 percent.

Emmanwori has some interesting prop odds in this game, for bettors that really want to back the rookie now that he's good to go. The Seahawks safety is +670 to record one sack and is projected to finish with OVER 3.5 tackles (-147). He's +900 to pick off a pass on Sunday night as well.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.