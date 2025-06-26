ESPN Suggests Jadeveon Clowney Should Sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars
While the 2025 NFL regular season is approaching rapidly, there are still some moves to be made for NFL organizations and free agents that have not yet signed. One of them is defensive lineman Jadeveon Clowney, and ESPN made a suggestion as to who he should play for next season.
The Jacksonville Jaguars need some depth at defensive end and Clowney could potentially be the perfect fit for that, according to ESPN.
"The Jaguars could use a third strong edge rusher who can rotate with Hines-Allen and Walker, and there are a number still on the market," Aaron Schatz wrote. "I'm picking Clowney over Matthew Judon, Preston Smith or Za'Darius Smith because his strength setting the edge on run plays makes him a good sub for Walker specifically."
Clowney most recently played for the Carolina Panthers in 2024. He finished the season with 5.5 sacks, 46 tackles, and nine tackles for loss. If the Jaguars are indeed looking for some depth at defensive end, Clowney could be the ideal solution without having to break the bank.
The former South Carolina superstar is on the verge of entering his 12th season in the league. He is also set to play for his seventh team since being drafted by the Houston Texans back in 2014 with the first overall pick. He has pieced together a very solid professional career, and maybe the Jaguars will be the team to help prolong his career for another season.
