Former Gamecock Keisean Nixon Impressing in Green Bay

It's not easy to receive the praise of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, defensive back and return specialist Keisean Nixon has earned that honor, along with the praise of many others this season. The veteran has had a fairly quiet NFL career through his first three years in the league, but his arrival in Green Bay has elevated his playing career.

On Pat McAfee's podcast, Packers QB Rodgers explained the impact of his team's newfound kick returner and said he "could not talk enough about the impact [Keisean] has had on the team." Though Nixon's efforts at defensive back have been noted throughout the year, his kick-returning thrust him into the spotlight.

Nixon has quietly become one of the best kick returners in the nation thanks to his sudden burst ability and quick reads, which allows him to take advantage of any holes given to him. The idea of an effective kick returner consistently making plays and helping his offense seems obsolete in 2023. Still, even one of the best and oldest veterans in the league, Rodgers, agrees that Nixon's impact on the Packers is something he hasn't seen in the 18 years he has been in the NFL.

Not only has Nixon impacted the Packers, but he has also begun making shockwaves around the league. Nixon has become one of six players in NFL history to record seven straight games with 95 kick return yards or more.

Nixon's impressive efforts this past week, including a 105 yards kick return TD, earned him NFC Special Teams Player of the Week, an accolade fit for the season he is having. Kick-returning might be considered a dying art in the modern NFL. Still, Nixon's league-leading returning abilities have elevated the Packers' offense and helped them back into the playoff conversation.

