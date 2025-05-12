Los Angeles Chargers Sign Former South Carolina Gamecock
The Los Angeles Chargers have signed former South Carolina Gamecock Dalveon Campbell.
We are a couple of weeks removed from the 2025 NFL draft but NFL organizations are still making additions to their roster. One of the latest is the Los Angeles Chargers have signed former South Carolina wide receiver Dalevon Campbell.
Campbell started his career at Illinois and after three seasons he transferred to Nevada. After two seasons there, he then finished his career with the Gamecocks after one season. He finished his college career with 87 receptions for 1,463 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers have signed him as an undrafted free agent.
His best season in college came in 2023 at Nevada. He had 594 receiving yards, two touchdowns and 31 receptions.
Coming out of high school, Campbell was rated a three-star prospect, the 142nd-best wide receiver in the class and the 151st-best player in the state of Texas by 247 sports.
Campbell had the opportunity to play against Illinois his former team in the Citrus Bowl this past season. He finished the game with one reception for 60 yards.
The former Gamecock will bring size to the Chargers' wide receiver room as he is listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. A big bodied wide receiver that can make some plays on the outside and he certainly brings a lot of experience with him considering he started his career in 2019 with the Fighting Illini.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: