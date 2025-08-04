SI

Chargers Linebacker Denzel Perryman's Felony Weapons Charges Have Been Resolved

The veteran has been released from police custody after a weekend arrest.

Mike McDaniel

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman has been released from police custody.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman has been released from police custody and his felony weapons charges have been dismissed, according to a report from Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Perryman was arrested last Friday night in Los Angeles and was held without bond. The 32-year-old was arrested for multiple weapons violations during a traffic stop. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said that Perryman was "extremely cooperative" with deputies during the investigation.

Perryman was voted captain last season and made 55 combined tackles in 11 games. He has spent the majority of his career with the Chargers, and is entering the second season of his second stint with the team.

