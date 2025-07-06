Paul Finebaum Claims LaNorris Sellers Could Be South Carolina's Greatest QB Ever
SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum believes South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has an opportunity to become the greatest Gamecock quarterback of all time.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing for the beginning of the 2025 season as they look to achieve their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance in program history and experience their most successful season under head coach Shane Beamer.
The Gamecocks have a handful of talented players who are sure to make an impact on the 2025 season. But, the player that will likely be a driving force to their success is quarterback LaNorriss Sellers.
Sellers is entering his second season as the Gamecocks' starting quarterback and has created tons of anticipation around his 2025 season. One analyst in particular who has faith in Sellers is SEC Network's Paul Finebaum. Who recently stated he believes the Gamecocks' quarterback may already be the best in program history.
"To me, LaNorris Sellers is the best quarterback they've had." Said Finebaum. "I mean, they've had a couple of good ones, but I think he could be the best."
During the 2024 season, Sellers completed just over 65% of his passes for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 166 times for 674 yards and surpassed 100 yards in games against both Clemson and Texas A&M (each a top 15 team). Should Sellers build upon his stellar season in 2025, the Gamecocks quarterback could emerge as teh next star in college football.
Sellers will begin his 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia, when he and the Gamecocks face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that South Carolina leads 11-7-2. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
