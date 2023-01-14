Skip to main content

Shane Beamer Rips Into Radio Show Amidst Garrett Riley Hiring

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer clarified some speculation about new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Recent news broke that Garrett Riley, TCU's Offensive Coordinator, would be leaving fort Worth and heading to Clemson to be their next Offensive Coordinator.

Aside from Clemson and South Carolina being rivals, the connection between the Gamecocks and Riley's hiring seemingly ends there. However, a radio host could draw the attention of Gamecocks Head Coach Shane Beamer, who was not pleased with what the host was sharing.

The host shared on air that Beamer and South Carolina pursued Riley, though they were unsuccessful in their efforts trying to land the coveted offensive mind. The show made the assumption that Dowell Loggains, South Carolina's new offensive coordinator, was the Gamecocks' second choice, though Beamer did not take kindly to that assumption.

The radio show The FanUpstate shared the clip of their "Revelation," garnering the attention of Beamer, who quickly quote-tweeted the post. In the quote tweet, Beamer ripped into the account, calling the show a "second-rate/J.V. radio program" and said, "we got OUR guy."

It's clear South Carolina is satisfied with their hiring and is unwilling to hear otherwise from anyone.

