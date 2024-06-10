South Carolina Depth Chart - Gamecocks Have Their Future at QB
The South Carolina Gamecocks football program is entering the 2024 season with some changes on offense. Most notably at the quarterback position as Spencer Rattler is now in the NFL after spending two seasons as the starter. Head coach Shane Beamer has announced LaNorris Sellers as the starting quarterback but what does the rest of the depth chart look like at the position?
One of the transfer portal additions the Gamecocks made this offseason was former Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford. He had a stint with the Oregon Ducks before transferring to the Tigers. In 2022 he became the team’s starter and then the following season, he was the backup under Payton Thorne. He brings SEC experience to the roster and has been utilized in special packages due to his ability to create with his legs.
Davis Beville is another name on the depth chart who transferred to South Carolina this offseason from Oklahoma. Beville spent three seasons at Pittsburgh and then played his last two seasons with the Sooners where he saw minimal playing time but did earn a start in 2022. As a Grad transfer, he’s another body in the room who does have some college experience and could be a viable piece to the roster.
So with those names laid out and Sellers already tabbed as the starter, it can be projected that Ashford will likely be the number two on the depth chart with Beville coming in at number three. Sellers has the highest ceiling among the three as he is just a redshirt freshman and has fans intrigued to see what he will look like as the full-time starter.
It’s a crucial season for Beamer and the Gamecocks as they have not yet found consistent success. Despite that, Rattler’s play last season was a bright spot in the midst of a down year and the Gamecocks will need that trend to continue with Sellers at the helm. South Carolina could also benefit from having a couple of college football veterans in the form of Ashford and Beville sitting behind him, but the overall hope should be that Sellers remains the main figure and turns into a player that many expect him to be.
