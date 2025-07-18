South Carolina Football Learns Conference Ranking Projection After SEC Media Days
The South Carolina Gamecocks have learned their projected ranking for their conference following SEC Media Days.
The 2025 SEC Media Days have officially concluded as the conference's 16 teams have returned to their respective cities to prepare for their upcoming season. Now that coaches and players have finished addressing the media, the media have released their projections for what the conference standings will be.
One major program to receive a positive prediction is the South Carolina Gamecocks, who are projected to finish as the fifth-best team in the conference for the 2025 regular season. The Gamecocks also earned five first place votes from members of the media.
South Carolina is heading into 2025 fresh off their first nine-win season since 2017 and returns notable contributors such as quarterback LaNorris Sellers, as well as EDGE defender Dylan Stewart. The returning talent, combined iwth last year's success has made the Gamecocks a "sleeper pick" to make the College Football Playoff.
Reaching their first-ever CFP will not come without challenges, however. The Gamecocks are scheduled to play a handful of tough opponents this season, such as LSU, Alabama, and Ole Miss. Teams that all defeated Carolina during the 2024 season.
In addition to a tough conference schedule, the Gamecocks will also face their in-state rivals, the Clemson Tigers, in week 12 of the regular season. The Tigers are believed to be a top-five program this season and are expected to compete for a national title.
The Gamecocks will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, August 31st, and will open conference play on Saturday, September 15th, when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores. A kickoff time and TV station for this matchup have not yet been determined.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: