Game Prep: Elite Front Spearheads Tigers' Defense

For a college football program to go on a dominant run, there's a confluence of factors that must be in play for it to take place.

The one aspect that every football team must have to become one of the best in the sport is a ferocious defense that can shut down opponents. Clemson's reputation is built on sound defensive play.

This year's version of Clemson's defense isn't without some minor issues compared to former teams, but when looking at them, it's easy to understand why the Tigers' defense is held in high regard by their opponents.

NFL-Ready Talent

A glance at Clemson's defense shows a stark difference in the troves of talent they've attained over several years compared to an average team in college football.

On the defensive line, the Tigers are led by recognizable names like Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee, who move so well for their size. Others like Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro can bulldoze guards into a quarterback's lap.

At the second level, linebacker Trenton Simpson is sure to be a day one or two draft pick in April due to his ability to decipher plays and his sheer speed to cover the field. Barrett Carter, who isn't nearly discussed as much as Simpson, looks to be the second coming of Isaiah Simmons in Clemson's defense, as he lines up both in the box and sometimes on slot receivers as essentially a nickel corner.

Trust In Their Front

The Tigers possess the talent mentioned above in the first and second levels of their defense. They'll rarely dial up any blitzes that'll bring extra rushers, as the defensive coaching staff seemingly deems this unnecessary.

They'll also typically have seven primary box defenders on the field at once, something most teams rarely utilize in today's college football, with the high emphasis placed on the speed needed to cover athletes.

Masking Their Youth

While Clemson never needs to worry about the defensive front, the same can't be said for their talented yet inexperienced secondary, as the Tigers have dealt with the adverse consequences of losing three starters from last year's squad.

There's been a few occasions this year where this position group has given up some explosive passing plays. Due to this and the trust in the defensive front, defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin typically has the secondary play in soft zone coverage, giving opposing skill players at least a five-yard cushion more often than not.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.