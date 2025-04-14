South Carolina RB, Raheim Sanders Listed As 'Sleeper' in 2025 NFL Draft
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a plethora of prospects entering the NFL Draft in 2025. We take a look today at Raheim Sanders, who’s been labeled as one of the biggest sleepers in this draft.
During his one season in Columbia, South Carolina with the Gamecocks, the former Arkansas Razorback battled through injury and still managed to rush for 881 yards in 12 games.
Sanders is currently projected to be selected 197th overall, according to NFLMockDraftDatabase. Though in the latest NFL Draft article from ESPN, Adam Rittenberg spoke to college football coaches who think Sanders is a major sleeper in this class.
One SEC defensive coordinator that spoke to ESPN had this to say about Sanders:
"I still felt like he was still nursing the injury a touch from Arkansas, but down the stretch he was killing it when they started rolling a little bit more on offense and he was playing well."
Sanders certainly helped his NFL Draft stock at the Combine in Indianapolis this year. At nearly 220 pounds, Sanders blazed a 4.47 in the forty-yard dash and jumped 36.5" in the vertical. It's been an impressive pre-draft process for Sanders.
NFL Combine Results - Raheim Sanders
Height: 6000
Weight: 217
Arm: 31 ½”
Hand: 9 ¼”
Vertical: 36.50"
Bench Press:
Broad Jump:
40-yard: 4.47, 2nd attempt: 4.49
3-Cone:
Sanders elected to transfer to South Carolina ahead of the 2024 season from Arkansas. Last year, he rushed for 881 yards, 11 touchdowns and 4.8 yards per carry.
