South Carolina's Isaiah Augustave Named Player With Most to Prove in Fall Camp
South Carolina running back Isaiah Augustave named a player with the most to prove in fall camp.
The South Carolina Gamecocks continue to not know who their running backs will be this season as fall camp approaches. Rahsul Faison has not heard back from the NCAA yet to know if he will be eligible this season, which puts some added pressure on the other backs in the room.
The Gamecocks brought in another transfer running back this summer as Isaiah Augustave made his way over from Colorado. CBS Sports claimed that Augustave has the most to prove during fall camp.
"Augustave led Colorado in rushing a season ago with 384 yards, but his task could be much different in 2025 with the Gamecocks," Chris Hummer wrote. "South Carolina entered the spring thinking star Utah State running back transfer Rahsul Faison would take over as RB1. But Faison's status is caught up in NCAA eligibility limbo. Thus, the Gamecocks were forced to go to the portal this summer and add Augustave. If Faison isn't eligible to play this season, the Gamecocks' running back room figures to be a combination of sixth-year senior Oscar Adaway, who ran for 295 yards last season, and Augustave."
Raheim Sanders was a valuable transfer portal addition in the running back room for South Carolina this year, and they are hoping to see more production out of the portal at the position this season as well. If Faison is eligible, then South Carolina will feel even more confident about their rushing attack. If he isn't, then Augustave and Adaway will have to step up and keep the ball rolling for South Carolina.
