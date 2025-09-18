Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Missouri Official Injury Report

The official injury report has been released for the South Carolina vs Missouri game.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes on the play he was injured against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes on the play he was injured against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
In this story:

The official injury report has been released for the South Carolina vs Missouri game.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to play their second conference game of the season this weekend against the Missouri Tigers. Their first SEC matchup didn't go as to plan as the Vanderbilt Commodores defeated the Gamecocks 31-7 in Williams-Brice Stadium.

As South Carolina hopes to have a bounce back performance this week, they are also hoping to get their starting quarterback back into the lineup. Sellers left the Vanderbilt game in the first quarter with a concussion, but reports stated on Wednesday that he was back at practice.

With that said, here is the official SEC injury report for the South Carolina vs Missouri game.

South Carolina vs Missouri Official Injury Report:

South Carolina:

  • LaNorris Sellers, QB - Questionable
  • Mazeo Bennett, WR - Questionable
  • Michael Smith, TE - Doubtful
  • Judge Collier, DB - Doubtful

Missouri:

  • Balke Craig, K - Out
  • Sam Horn QB, Out
  • Logan Reichert, OL - Out

Last year's matchup between the two teams came down to the wire. The Gamecocks were down by three late in the fourth quarter and Raheim Sanders broke a 15-yard touchdown to take a four-point lead with 15 seconds left. South Carolina at one point held a 21-6 lead during the game.

With one blemish on the record, the Gamecocks likely can't afford to lose more than one more game if they want to keep their college football playoff hopes intact. So that puts a lot of emphasis on this weekend, considering what the rest of their schedule looks like this season.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football