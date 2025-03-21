South Carolina Wide Receiver a Potential Breakout Player for Gamecocks
South Carolina has a wide receiver that has the potential for a breakout season this year for the Gamecocks.
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a break out season as a whole last year as they became a top 15 ranked team in the country and were in the college football playoff conversations. They lost some key players from a season ago but they also return some notable names. One of those names has the potential for a breakout season.
The Gamecocks have had some solid wide receivers come through the program over the years and Nyck Harbor appears to be a candidate to be the next great one. At least according to ESPN he is as he was included on their list of potential breakout players. Here is what David Hale had to say about Harbor:
"There might not be a receiver in the country more physically intimidating than Nyck Harbor, who checks in at 6-5, 235 pounds," Hale wrote. "That's made him an object of curiosity on South Carolina's offense for the past two years, despite only small steps forward in his development. But as LaNorris Sellers blossomed down the stretch last season, Harbor, too, seemed to find something extra, finishing with 15 catches, 272 yards and two scores in his final five games of the 2024 season. The Gamecocks wide receivers room was less than dynamic as a whole last year, but Harbor represents real promise -- and after two years of incremental improvement, he looks poised to truly deliver on that promise in 2025."
Harbor was initially known for his stardom on the track as he was setting record times, but this offseason, Harbor is electing to focus on football. The former five-star prospect seemed to have found a bit of a groove last season and could be in store for a big season in 2025.
In 2024, Harbor finished with 26 receptions for 376 yards and a touchdown. He is expected to be a starting receiver for the Gamecocks this season.
