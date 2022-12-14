Skip to main content

Darius Rush Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Corner Darius Rush has officially accepted his invitation to the Reeses Senior Bowl. Rush status with South Carolina is unclear, though an NFL declaration seems likely.

The Reeses Senior Bowl is an integral part of the NFL Draft process. Players often make a name for themselves at the event, which can lead some teams to fall in love with them.

Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens accepted an invitation earlier in the week, and now corner Darius Rush follows suit. Pickens opted out of the Gator Bowl, while Rush hasn't made a statement about his status.

Rush put together a strong final season with the Gamecocks. He logged 38 tackles and two interceptions, solid numbers for a former wide receiver. Technically, Rush could return to school if he doesn't like what he hears in Mobile, Alabama, but a declaration seems increasingly likely.

That likely marks two corners the team has lost to the professional ranks. Corner Marcellas Dial confirmed that he would return next season, which is an added boost. They also return corner DQ Smith, one of the top freshman defenders in the country.

South Carolina's secondary collectively put together an impressive season. They were the strong point of the defense, often compensating for the front seven with outstanding coverage in the backend.

Corner Cam Smith also declared for the NFL Draft. Smith is a projected first-round pick with strong man coverage skills. He also opted out of the Gator Bowl.

