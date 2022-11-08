Grayson Howard Commits To Army All-American Game

Inside linebacker Grayson Howard has compiled a decorated high school career. He displayed the necessary traits to land on SEC radars, and South Carolina ultimately won his services.

The national landscape has begun to catch up to his abilities. Howard has rare traits that immediately translate to the Power-5 level in some capacity, whether on special teams or linebacker snaps.

In October, he was invited to the Army All-American Bowl, a prestigious game honoring the best in high school football. On Monday, Howard announced his commitment to the game, where he will rep the garnet and black in front of a national audience.

Fellow South Carolina commit Trovon Baugh will also play in the game, meaning he will have a friendly face when he arrives in San Antonio, Texas. Howard may have several flash plays that introduce him to a broader fan base, one who doesn't follow high school recruiting.

Defensive coordinator Clayton White should appreciate having a three-down linebacker with the discipline to fit the run immediately. Howard has some work to be done, but he is a clean evaluation that should play a lot when he arrives in Columbia.

