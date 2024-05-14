Spencer Rattler Talks First Impression Of NFL Life, Talking To Archie Manning
There's a saying amongst those who watch, cover, or even play professional football that the acronym NFL stands for 'not for long.' While that may be the case for the majority of athletes who are fortunate to play at the highest level, it's also the case for recent NFL Draft picks, who only got a week and a half or so to soak in the fact that they had accomplished a long-awaited dream before going out on a practice field as a part of their mandatory rookie minicamp.
That's what former South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler went through this past weekend with the New Orleans Saints. This past Saturday, Rattler was made available to the local media and was immediately asked what his first experiences as an NFL Quarterback have been like so far.
"It's been awesome. It's been fun, you know, getting out here, just installing plays, you know, getting through them, learning a lot of stuff, just having a good time."
Photos and videos that emerged from the minicamp showed Rattler wearing the No. 18, which he didn't choose himself but did serve as a 'full-circle moment' for the Arizona native.
"I like the number. I think it's a good number. It was actually my first number in high school, in my first freshman fall camp in varsity."
When people think of the most legendary quarterback in Saints history, the first name that comes to mind for modern fans is Drew Brees, who led the franchise to their only Super Bowl Championship win back in 2009 against the Peyton Manning-led Indianapolis Colts. Ironically enough, Peyton's father, Archie, played for the Saints throughout the 70s and early 80s, and with his connection to Rattler through the Manning Passing Academy and his standing with the Saints, Archie spoke to Spencer not long after he officially became a part of the New Orleans family.
"Archie reached out after the draft. We've created a great relationship over the last couple of years and he would always check up with me after games. So, you know, he congratulated me and it's much respect to him."
