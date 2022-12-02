WATCH: Hayden Hurst Trolls Teammate

Good old-fashioned hate. School pride lives on in the NFL ranks, and some of the best moments are when players make bets on rivalry games.

Tight end Hayden Hurst and wide receiver Tee Higgins made one of those bets this past weekend. The pair of Cincinnati Bengals played their college football in the Palmetto State, with Hurst donning garnet and black and Higgins playing for Clemson.

While Higgins routinely bested Hurst when the two were actually in college, Hurst got some revenge this weekend. South Carolina's victory broke a seven-game losing streak at the hands of the Tigers.

The unexpected victory prompted Higgins to wear a South Carolina jersey during media availability. Hurst quipped at Higgins while putting on the jersey, getting a fun jab in.

"God, you look good in garnet."

Hurst is enjoying a productive season with Cincinnati. He has caught 46 passes for 388 yards and a pair of touchdowns, quickly developing a rapport with quarterback Joe Burrow in his first season with the team.

Meanwhile, Higgins has become one of the best wideouts in the league. He has logged 57 catches for 826 yards, adding four touchdowns in another excellent season for him.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.