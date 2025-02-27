Gamecock Digest

WATCH: Nick Emmanwori Talks NFL Meetings, Development at South Carolina

Former South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori discussed NFL teams he has met with and his development at South Carolina.

Jonathan Williams

Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori (7) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori discussed NFL teams he has met with and his development at South Carolina.

There are quite a few former South Carolina Gamecocks representing the program at the NFL Combine this week, but perhaps the most intriguing prospect of the bunch is safety Nick Emmanwori. The stand-out defensive player for the Gamecocks had media availability on Thursday and he covered a litany of topics.

Emmanwori is viewed as one of the top safeties in the class but not quite a first round lock just yet. However, the expectation is that Emmanwori will perform stellarly at the combine this week. For reference, the former Gamecock said he predicts himself to run a 4.3 in the 40-yard event. He's listed at 6-3 220 pounds on South Carolina's website.

Here is everything that Emmanwori had to say during his player availability:

During his time at South Carolina, Emmanwori racked up 244 tackles, four tackles for loss and six interceptions. He was a constant playmaker at the college level, and he will look to continue that at the professional level now.

If Emmanwori's combine day goes as well as even he predicts it will, there's a good chance his draft stock sky rockets by the end of the weekend.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football