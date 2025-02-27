WATCH: Nick Emmanwori Talks NFL Meetings, Development at South Carolina
Former South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori discussed NFL teams he has met with and his development at South Carolina.
There are quite a few former South Carolina Gamecocks representing the program at the NFL Combine this week, but perhaps the most intriguing prospect of the bunch is safety Nick Emmanwori. The stand-out defensive player for the Gamecocks had media availability on Thursday and he covered a litany of topics.
Emmanwori is viewed as one of the top safeties in the class but not quite a first round lock just yet. However, the expectation is that Emmanwori will perform stellarly at the combine this week. For reference, the former Gamecock said he predicts himself to run a 4.3 in the 40-yard event. He's listed at 6-3 220 pounds on South Carolina's website.
Here is everything that Emmanwori had to say during his player availability:
During his time at South Carolina, Emmanwori racked up 244 tackles, four tackles for loss and six interceptions. He was a constant playmaker at the college level, and he will look to continue that at the professional level now.
If Emmanwori's combine day goes as well as even he predicts it will, there's a good chance his draft stock sky rockets by the end of the weekend.
