WATCH: South Carolina DL, T.J. Sanders Already Flashing at Senior Bowl
Former South Carolina DT, T.J. Sanders is already flashing at the Senior Bowl. WATCH highlights from one on one's in Mobile, Alabama.
The first day of practice is officially underway in Mobile, Alabama at the Resse's Senior Bowl where three former South Carolina Gamecocks are in attendance. Former Gamecocks DL, T.J. Sanders is one of many players that could potentially confirm first-round status in Mobile this week. And he's already flashing in practice sessions.
Measurements:
T.J. Sanders, DL
Height: 6036
Weight: 284 lbs
Wingspan: 8000
Hands: 10.28
Sanders has been projected as a potential first round draft pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was a first round pick in the latest Mock Draft from NFL Analyst, Daniel Jeremiah. T.J. Sanders drafted at 31st overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's what he had to say about the potential pick of Sanders:
"There has not been a lot of buzz for Sanders, but I thought his tape was outstanding. He’s really twitchy and would fit right in with the bevy of talented defensive linemen in Philly."
T.J. Sanders Highlights:*2024 Third-Team All-America (College Football Nation)*2024 First-Team All-SEC (College Football Nation)*2024 Second-Team All-SEC (AP, Phil Steele)*2024 SEC Interior Defender of the Year (College Football Nation)*2023 Third-Team All-SEC (College Football Network)*2023 Fourth-Team All-SEC (Phil Steele)*2023 Nutrition Award*2023 Rex Enright Defensive Player of the Spring*2023 co-South Carolina Spirit Award – Defense
